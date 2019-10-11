|
Yolanda Janet Jubran
Knoxville - Yolanda Janet Jubran passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Anna Carstens and her loving husband of 60 years, Fuad A. Jubran. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Cynthia Jubran; son, Robert Jubran and wife Leslie; and grandson, Adrian Jubran. Yolanda was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa by her parents who immigrated from Germany in the 1920's. It was there, on the family's small farm, where her love of animals began, especially her horse, Tony, and raccoon, Judy. Later in life, she volunteered many hours at the Knoxville Zoo, where she especially loved the chimpanzees. Among other places, she and her family lived in Hawaii before settling in Knoxville. She and Fuad enjoyed traveling the world and especially visiting family in Germany and the Middle East, as well as taking more than 20 cruises.
The family will Receive Friends on Sunday, October 13th from 2:00-4:00 pm at Rose Mortuary, Mann Chapel. The Funeral Service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church is Monday, October 14th at 11:00 am, with the Graveside at Sherwood Memorial Gardens to follow. Online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019