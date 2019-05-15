|
|
Young Hogan Etheridge
Oak Ridge, TN
Young Hogan Etheridge (December 9, 1943-May 12, 2019): A man without limit, with original energy. Out of Ashley County, Arkansas toward Raasay, Edinburgh, Dublin, Paris, and others; seeking things true and untrue, unafraid to know; telling tall tales, unconstrained by "facts"; drinking Beaujolais Nouveau, fully breathing the grapes and the land; whistling unmistakably; endlessly reading Pratchett, Twain, Rowling, Dickens, Doyle, Stout; curious, always curious, listening intently to all of the music of the universe; great-grandfather of Marley; grandfather of Ruth, Adrian, Seth, Jacob, Carina, Dalton, Lucy, Garrison, Stella, and Annie; father of Allen (Suzanne), Allise, Jennifer (Vance), Sam (Yvonne), Amos (Lari), and Jon (Mary); husband of Katherine (love without limit and without end). Weatherford Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. An on-line guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 15, 2019