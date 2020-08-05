1/1
Yvette Arnetta Williams
Yvette Arnetta Williams

Yvette Arnetta Hickson Dotson Moulden Williams, 56, went to be with our Lord and Savior, August 2, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical center, Nashville, TN.

Yvette was a Christian woman, always taking her bible everywhere, speaking of salvation and her love of God.

She was a faithful member of Knoxville Christian Center in Knoxville, TN and Mountain of Hope Baptist Fellowship of Nashville., tn

Yvette was a graduate of Holston high school and a graduate of Empire Beauty School in Nashville, TN. And was employed at Taco Bell as a shift manager.

Preceded in death by parents, Ernest Hickson Sr. and Gladys Hickson; brothers, Mark D. Hickson, Norman Lee, Zanthur Hickson; niece, Chalise Arnette Anderson.

Survived by husband, Henry Williams; sons, Leonard (Stephanie) Dotson Jr., Thomas (Tracy) Dotson Sr.; brother, Ernest (Kassie McCurry) Hickson II; devoted and loyal sisters, Vernita Lee, Norma (Kevin) Grant, Jacquelyn (Terry) McGhee, Knoxville, TN, Lelia (Bernard) Groves, Franklin, TN; devoted and loving grandchildren, Thomas II, Leah, Tatyana, Lindly, Lavette, Leonard III, Luke, and Lyra Dotson; sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren were her life;

several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family will receive friends, 12;30- 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Knoxville Christian Center; funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Pastor Barry Culberson, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

During this pandemic the family asks that if you are or have been sick to please stay home for the safety of others, anyone else wanting to attend please wear a mask to keep everyone safe. Thank you and God bless.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Knoxville Christian Center
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Knoxville Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
