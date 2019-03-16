|
|
Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods
Harriman, TN
Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods, age 86, of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church, a 50-year member of the Laurel 22, Order of Eastern Star, a 50-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and retired owner of Woods Minit Mart & BBQ. Toosie was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved her houseboat, fishing, reading, puzzles, and playing cards.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Woods, son, Robin "Bob O" Woods, parents, James Duff Fletchall and Edythe Keeney Fletchall, and brother, James Keeney Fletchall, Sr.
Toosie is survived by:
Daughters and son-in-law:
Claudette Woods
Cindy and Michael Hayes
Son:
Perry "Lark" Woods
Grandchildren:
Britta Snow and husband Curtis
Holden Woods
Jake Woods
Joshua Hayes and wife Sarah
Perry McPherson
Bentley Byers
Great-Grandchildren:
Matthew Snow
Brady Snow
Josiah Hayes
Cora Hayes
And special friends "Guardian Angels," Dennis and Marilyn Presley and Mike and Barbara Rowland.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 5 - 7 p.m.; funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., Charles Kelly officiating. Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Woods Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019