Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods Obituary
Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods

Harriman, TN

Yvonne Marise "Toosie" Woods, age 86, of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church, a 50-year member of the Laurel 22, Order of Eastern Star, a 50-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and retired owner of Woods Minit Mart & BBQ. Toosie was a devoted mother and grandmother, loved her houseboat, fishing, reading, puzzles, and playing cards.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Woods, son, Robin "Bob O" Woods, parents, James Duff Fletchall and Edythe Keeney Fletchall, and brother, James Keeney Fletchall, Sr.

Toosie is survived by:

Daughters and son-in-law:

Claudette Woods

Cindy and Michael Hayes

Son:

Perry "Lark" Woods

Grandchildren:

Britta Snow and husband Curtis

Holden Woods

Jake Woods

Joshua Hayes and wife Sarah

Perry McPherson

Bentley Byers

Great-Grandchildren:

Matthew Snow

Brady Snow

Josiah Hayes

Cora Hayes

And special friends "Guardian Angels," Dennis and Marilyn Presley and Mike and Barbara Rowland.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 5 - 7 p.m.; funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., Charles Kelly officiating. Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Woods Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now