Oak Ridge - Yvonne (Lois) Bell Sharp age 75 of the Solway Community passed away July 11, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Solway Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her children and grandchildren, crafts and loved serving in the church when she was able. She loved her community, Burchfield Heights in Solway. Yvonne was a 1961 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She was a loving wife and mother to her family. Preceded in death by parents, Thad H. Bell and Florence Melton Bell; brother, Leon R. Bell; sister and brother-in-law, Lutewyle (Luty) and Robert Phelps. Survived by loving husband of 57 years, William (Bill) Sharp; sons, William Thomas St. John and Michael (Kim) Sharp; daughter, Sharon L. (Wesley) Long; grandchildren, Nathan S. Long, Jessica (Josh) St. Moblo, Cody, Linert, Chris and Andrew St. John; great-grandchildren, Jet, Jude and Bear; sister, Joyce (Kyle) Morrison; extended family, Teddy St. John and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend thanks the staff at Life Care Blount County and also to Parkwest medical staff and nurses. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 4 pm. Rev. Bill Dean officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:15 pm Monday at Oak Ridge Memorial park for a 1:30 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019