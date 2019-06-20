|
|
Zacharia Nahimana
Knoxville - Zacharia "Ocho" Nahimana was born on July 19, 1998 in Tanzania, Africa to Alex Barinzigo and Penina Hakizimana. They came to America in February 2008.
Zacharia attended Stone Mountain Middle School and Austin East High School. He later went to work multiple jobs searching for his perfect fit. At the time of passing, he was employed at McDonald's.
Zacharia was a shining light that always set the mood to joy and happiness wherever he went. He had a smile that was uplifting, kind and loving. He was only on this earth for 20 years, but he leaves a lifetime of love, joy, laughter and memories that will never be forgotten.
Zacharia departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Alex Barinzigo and Penina Hakizimana; his sisters: Delephine Ndayisenga and Charilote Nibitanga; his brothers: Emmanuel Niyonkuru Alex, James Nbayishimiye, Jean Marie Niyonzima and Jimmy Hakizimana; special friend, Alex Ndwanishaka; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends.
"Ocho" will lie-in-repose on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 AM to 6 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary. The Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon in the chapel. The final resting place will be at Mount Olive Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Nahimana's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019