|
|
Zachary Alexander Munday
Knoxville, TN
Zachary Alexander Munday - of Knoxville, TN age 15. Went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He professed faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where he was active in the children's youth group. He was an active young man who loved football and soccer. He always carried a smile and a vivacious personality who loved others more than himself. With this love for others he will carry on in this world with the donation of life to 4 other people. Gone to soon but will always be loved, cherished, and missed deeply. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Boger; and great grandparents, Brooks and Bebe Middleton and Edna Moody. He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Jeanne Munday; brother, Christian Munday; grandparents, Connie Boger, Nancy and Lonnie McIntosh, and Tommy and Angela Munday; and uncles and aunts, James and Tracey Munday, and Jason and Katie Boger; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Fairview Baptist Church, 7424 Fairview Rd, Corryton, TN 37721, with a service following at 7:00 PM with Rev. Brandon Blair officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM entombment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 4, 2019