Zachary Alexander Munday
Knoxville - Zachary Alexander Munday - of Knoxville, TN age 15, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. He professed faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where he was active in the children's youth group.
He was an active young man who loved football and soccer. He always carried a smile and a vivacious personality who loved others more than himself. With this love for others he will carry on in this world with the donation of life to four other people. Gone too soon but will always be loved, cherished, and missed deeply.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel Boger; and great grandparents, Brooks and Bebe Middleton and Edna Moody. He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Jeanne Munday; brother, Christian Munday; grandparents, Connie Boger, Nancy and Lonnie McIntosh, and Tommy and Angela Munday; and uncles and aunts, James and Tracey Munday, and Jason and Katie Boger; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Fairview Baptist Church, 7424 Fairview Rd, Corryton, TN 37721, with a service following at 7:00 PM with Rev. Brandon Blair officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM entombment.
Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 4, 2019
