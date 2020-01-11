|
Zachary Harley Dillinger
Knoxville - Zachary Harley Dillinger, age 29 of South Knoxville, passed away after brief illness on Thursday, January 09, 2020. Zach was a 2008 graduate of South Doyle High School, where he was involved Madrigal Singers and the golf team. After graduating Zach worked for Beaty Chevrolet and in more recent years a heavy machine operator. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, golf and playing music. His favorite fishing spot was Tellico. Zach loved animals and his beloved Smokey, Sampson and Soloman. He is preceded in death by papaw, Harley Dillinger; grandparents, Rev. Morgan Biggs and Lucy Courtney Biggs and great-uncle, Daniel Courtney, as well as more aunts and uncles. Zach is survived by his parents Ronnie and Huellen Dillinger; sister, Courtney Dillinger (Brandon Hembree); mamaw, Joyce Dillinger; uncle, Darrell Dillinger (Debi); aunts, Sheila Dillinger and Bronwyn Rudder (Brown); cousins, Blair Dillinger, Heather Dillinger, Katie Sansom (Todd) and Lucy Rudder; and many great- aunts, uncles and other cousins; best friends, Josh Knight, Tyler Rogers, Nathan Dunn, Megan Riley and too many others to be named. Family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Stock Creek Baptist Church, 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, on Celebration of life memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Denny Ford and Rev. Buddy Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Zach's honor to Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, 201 West Springdale Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917. The family invites you to share fond memories and stories of Zach at www.berryfuneralhome.com
