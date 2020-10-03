Zachary Johnston
Clinton - Zachary Lee Johnston, age 29, of Clinton, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 along with his unborn child. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Charles Hickman and Patricia Johnston on September 28, 1991. Zachary was a member of Highland View Baptist Church. He graduated from Halls High School Class of 2010. Zach was kind hearted and had a great enjoyment for the outdoors and animals. He was preceded in death by Nana, Iretis Watson; Mamaw, Dorothy Williams Gray.
Survived By:
Mother, Patricia Hamock Johnston
Father, Charles E. Hickman
Daughter, Elena Steele
Grandparents, Rev. Roy and Bernice Hamock
Sister, Brooklyn Johnston
Aunts, Kay Hamock Brown
Melissa Hamock Fraker and husband David
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. David Walker officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12 noon and go in funeral procession to the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00PM interment. www.holleygamble.com