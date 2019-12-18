|
Zachary Tyler "TDubs" Ward
Knoxville - Zachary Tyler "TDubs" Ward took his Heavenly flight on December 15, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1997 as Knoxville's first Christmas baby at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Tyler, as he was called by friends and family, was a lifelong attendee of E. Avenue House of Prayer. Tyler was also a proud brother of The Order of De Molay. Tyler was employed at Rimmer Brothers. He was a serious gamer and loved playing his Xbox. He had thousands of followers on Twitch. Tyler was also well known for his infectious smile and wonderful personality.
Tyler had waiting for him on the other side of eternity his big brother; Timothy R Ward Jr., and grandparents; William and Lucy Ward.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories his loving father and mother; Timothy and Ora Lee Ward; loving brother and sister; Josh and Kailee Ward and special friend Justin Owens, adopted grandparents Frank and Wanda McCarter, and friend and mentor Robbie Beam.
Tyler's family will receive friends on Friday, the 20th of December, 2019 at E. Avenue House of Prayer, 807 Drive E, Knoxville, TN 37920 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, Pastor Jonathon Clabough will officiate the services. Family and friends will gather for graveside services at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN on the 21st of December, 2019 at 1PM.
Tyler's family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the support that they have received from everyone, including the Knoxville Police Department.
Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa TN 37701
865-970-2955
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019