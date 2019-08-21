|
Zelda Mae "Dolly" Curtis
Knoxville - Zelda Mae "Dolly" Curtis, 85, was born on May 8, 1934 and departed this life on August 16, 2019. She and her husband, Lewis Curtis, were recent residents of Knoxville, TN.
She confessed her love for Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of A.O.H. Church of God, Athens, TN, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Fayetteville, TN and West Park Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. She served as a Deaconess, Mother, pianist, and a prayer warrior.
Zelda retired from Thomas & Betts (formerly known as Steele City) after 31 years of service where she was a Union Representative of the IBEW. In her earlier years she was employed by both, Tennessee Wesleyan College as a cook and with the Goodfriends family as a housekeeper.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star and loved to tend to her beautiful flowers beds, was an avid shopper, cook (well known for her pies) and loved to travel around the USA, and abroad with her sweetheart, Lewis. She would never miss her favorite television program WWE wrestling every Monday and Tuesday night.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Clydus Robert Porter, Sr.; a daughter, Charita G. Porter; a grandson, Iisaiah Townsel; her parents, Walter Cansler and Carrie Mae Caves Arnwine; and two sisters, Lelia Renfro and Almeda Cansler.
Zelda is survived by her husband Lewis Wesley Curtis of Knoxville, TN; nine children: Clydus Robert (Verona) Porter, Jr. of Athens, TN, Kevin D. Porter of Killeen, TX, Velda M. Glass of Houston, TX, NiQuita P. Hitchcock, Audrey Y. Porter, both of Riceville, TN, Jonathan C. (Brenda) Porter, Adrian D. Porter, both of Cleveland, TN, Kimberlye (Willie) Townsel of Whitehall, MI, Darius L. Kimpson of Las Vegas, NV; 32 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by six siblings: Bonnita Smith, Robert H. Arnwine, Herman Arnwine, Gloria Arnwine and Marilyn (Thomas) Cates, all of Athens, TN and Joyce Hunter of Murfreesboro, TN; one aunt, Elizabeth Caruthers of Cleveland, OH; one brother-in-law, LeRoy Curtis (Charlene) of Nashville, TN and a sister-in-law, Margaret Evelyn Porter of Akron, OH; two step children, Wesley (Cynthia) Curtis of Winston-Salem, NC and Terry (Alcide) Cage of Knoxville, TN; five step children and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Friends may visit on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at M. D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service from 2 pm to 6 pm. Visitation will begin on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodward Church of God, Athens, TN. Service immediately to follow at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Greg Carmichael of Mt. Zion Church Fayetteville, TN officiating and Reverend Vant Hardaway delivering the eulogy. Interment will be held at Riceville Cemetery, Riceville, TN. Words of comfort may be submitted at www.dotsonfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019