1/1
Zelda Ruth Hubbs McMahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zelda Ruth Hubbs McMahan

Powell - Zelda Ruth Hubbs McMahan, age 76 of Powell, passed away September 30, 2020. A member of Pleasant Gap Baptist Church, Zelda worked very hard to embody a good Christian woman. Being a grandmother to her many grandchildren was her greatest joy. Preceded in death by husband James McMahan, parents Horace and Annabelle Dotson Hubbs, sister JoAnne Buschow, and brother Bill Hubbs. Survived by sons Timothy McMahan and Michael (Denise) McMahan, grandchildren Heather, Brittney, Kim, Jennifer, Michael Jr., Elijah, great-grandchildren Mason, Dallas, Jordan, Breanna, Cheyenne, Emma, Barrett, Gunner, and Amelia, sister Martha Kopy, several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Michael McMahan officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Interment
10:45 AM
Bookwalter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved