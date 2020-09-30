Zelda Ruth Hubbs McMahan
Powell - Zelda Ruth Hubbs McMahan, age 76 of Powell, passed away September 30, 2020. A member of Pleasant Gap Baptist Church, Zelda worked very hard to embody a good Christian woman. Being a grandmother to her many grandchildren was her greatest joy. Preceded in death by husband James McMahan, parents Horace and Annabelle Dotson Hubbs, sister JoAnne Buschow, and brother Bill Hubbs. Survived by sons Timothy McMahan and Michael (Denise) McMahan, grandchildren Heather, Brittney, Kim, Jennifer, Michael Jr., Elijah, great-grandchildren Mason, Dallas, Jordan, Breanna, Cheyenne, Emma, Barrett, Gunner, and Amelia, sister Martha Kopy, several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Michael McMahan officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bookwalter Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com