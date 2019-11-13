Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Carson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelma Carson Obituary
Zelma Carson

Knoxville - Zelma Walker Carson was born December 25, 1935 in Knoxville, TN and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin, Sr. and Lessie Holland Walker; brothers, Melvin, Jr. and Thomas Walker; grandson, Dominic "Luke" Carson; sister-in-law, Mozella Howell and brother-in-law, Fred Carson. She leaves to mourn her passing, husband, Charles Edward Carson, Jr.; sister, Annie Ella Neal; brothers, Richard Walker and Leonard Walker of San Diego, CA; loving children, Charles E "Zelly" Carson, III (Carolyn), Jubal Carson, Zachary (Patricia) Carson, Zoltan (Cassandra) Carson of Murfreesboro, TN, Christa Y. Carson and Kimberly (Tracey) Gardner; 8 grandchildren to include 2 devoted granddaughters, Amiracle Gary and Leslie Carson; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Tonja Ivory and a host of other family and friends to include the Henley, Goodloe, and O'Neal families. She will be remembered for her kind heart and all the love she shared with her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11 AM until 12 noon with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12 noon in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel at Unity Mortuary with Elder Marshall Henley officiating. Final resting place will be Mt. Olive Cemetery on Maryville Pike in Knoxville, TN. Services to conclude with full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -