Zelma Carson
Knoxville - Zelma Walker Carson was born December 25, 1935 in Knoxville, TN and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin, Sr. and Lessie Holland Walker; brothers, Melvin, Jr. and Thomas Walker; grandson, Dominic "Luke" Carson; sister-in-law, Mozella Howell and brother-in-law, Fred Carson. She leaves to mourn her passing, husband, Charles Edward Carson, Jr.; sister, Annie Ella Neal; brothers, Richard Walker and Leonard Walker of San Diego, CA; loving children, Charles E "Zelly" Carson, III (Carolyn), Jubal Carson, Zachary (Patricia) Carson, Zoltan (Cassandra) Carson of Murfreesboro, TN, Christa Y. Carson and Kimberly (Tracey) Gardner; 8 grandchildren to include 2 devoted granddaughters, Amiracle Gary and Leslie Carson; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Tonja Ivory and a host of other family and friends to include the Henley, Goodloe, and O'Neal families. She will be remembered for her kind heart and all the love she shared with her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11 AM until 12 noon with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12 noon in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel at Unity Mortuary with Elder Marshall Henley officiating. Final resting place will be Mt. Olive Cemetery on Maryville Pike in Knoxville, TN. Services to conclude with full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019