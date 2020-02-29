Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelma Farmer Obituary
Zelma Farmer

Knoxville - Zelma Bridges Farmer, age 94, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2020. She was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church and had retired from Standard Knitting Mill after 45 years of service. She was preceded in death by husband, Clois Farmer, and parents Jessie & Marona Bridges. Survivors include nephews, Michael and Darrell Bridges, nieces, Kay Shell and Denise Osborne, great nephews, Michael and Brandon Day, and great niece, Brittany Day. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living of Halls and Avalon Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Michael Johnson and Rev. Kyle Shell officiating. Friends and family will meet at Bethany Cemetery 10:45 AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee or The Pat Summitt Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -