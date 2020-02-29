|
|
Zelma Farmer
Knoxville - Zelma Bridges Farmer, age 94, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord February 28, 2020. She was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church and had retired from Standard Knitting Mill after 45 years of service. She was preceded in death by husband, Clois Farmer, and parents Jessie & Marona Bridges. Survivors include nephews, Michael and Darrell Bridges, nieces, Kay Shell and Denise Osborne, great nephews, Michael and Brandon Day, and great niece, Brittany Day. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living of Halls and Avalon Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Michael Johnson and Rev. Kyle Shell officiating. Friends and family will meet at Bethany Cemetery 10:45 AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee or The Pat Summitt Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020