Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Stevenson

Zelma Stevenson Obituary
Zelma Stevenson

Knoxville - Zelma Stevenson- age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Zelma enjoyed the outdoors, animals and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Lester and Mae Hillman; husband, David Stevenson. She is survived by three children and their spouses; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
