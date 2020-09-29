1/1
Zoe Della Lee Heifner Hatchett
Knoxville - Zoe Della Lee Heifner Hatchett, age 88, of Knoxville, formerly of McMinn County, TN passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020, at U.T. Medical Center. She attended a one room school house for primary school, and graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1954 with a B.A. in Home Economics. She went on to teach school and adult education for nearly forty years. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church for fifty-five years, where she was active in missions, the senior group, and both the regular choir and the senior choir. She loved the Lord! She was a funny, hard-working farm girl, and very generous, believing in the saying "leave a dollar where a child can find it." She was also a very skilled seamstress and teacher. Preceded in death by parents, Hugh Joines Lee and Maggie Annabel Wright Lee; brothers, Carl Wright Lee and Clyde Amos Lee; father of her children, William Robert Heifner; and husband, Charles Henry Hatchett. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Zoe Ann Shorthouse and Dan Shorthouse, Jr, Elizabeth Ruth Wood and Fred (Sean) Wood II, and Eleanor Rose Godfrey and Keith Godfrey; grandchildren, Daniel Shorthouse, III, Timothy Shorthouse, Bethany Martin, Shawna Staup, Rachel Wood, Sarah Wood, and Abby Godfrey; and sister, Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday October 2, 2020, at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. The family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Saturday October 3, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wallace Memorial Mission Fund. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
OCT
2
Funeral service
Wallace Memorial Baptist Church
OCT
3
Interment
03:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
