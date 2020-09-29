Zoe Della Lee Heifner Hatchett
Knoxville - Zoe Della Lee Heifner Hatchett, age 88, of Knoxville, formerly of McMinn County, TN passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020, at U.T. Medical Center. She attended a one room school house for primary school, and graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1954 with a B.A. in Home Economics. She went on to teach school and adult education for nearly forty years. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church for fifty-five years, where she was active in missions, the senior group, and both the regular choir and the senior choir. She loved the Lord! She was a funny, hard-working farm girl, and very generous, believing in the saying "leave a dollar where a child can find it." She was also a very skilled seamstress and teacher. Preceded in death by parents, Hugh Joines Lee and Maggie Annabel Wright Lee; brothers, Carl Wright Lee and Clyde Amos Lee; father of her children, William Robert Heifner; and husband, Charles Henry Hatchett. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Zoe Ann Shorthouse and Dan Shorthouse, Jr, Elizabeth Ruth Wood and Fred (Sean) Wood II, and Eleanor Rose Godfrey and Keith Godfrey; grandchildren, Daniel Shorthouse, III, Timothy Shorthouse, Bethany Martin, Shawna Staup, Rachel Wood, Sarah Wood, and Abby Godfrey; and sister, Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday October 2, 2020, at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. The family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Saturday October 3, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wallace Memorial Mission Fund. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
