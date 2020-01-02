Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:30 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Interment
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Zoe Ella Evans Obituary
Our beloved mother Zoe Ella Evans, 83, passed away on Dec 31, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was a strong woman of God and battled cancer with courage and strong faith knowing, regardless of outcome, she would win in the end. She joins her beloved husband Clifford, and our sister Belinda in heaven. She is survived by sons David (Kim) and Mike (Joyce) and daughter Teresa Jones (David) and nine grandchildren: Brock Evans (Noel), Derek Evans (Tiffany), Jacob Evans, Cade Evans, Ashley Herrera, Mallorie Mendence ( Eddie) Mollie Evans, Brittany Henegar (Blake) and Blakely Hughes (Eli). She is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Paislee Mendence, Asher Mendence, Aiden Evans, Ella Jane Evans, Marlena Vaughn, Antonio Vaughn, Daniel Herrera, and Angelina Herrera.

Mother was a true Texas lady with the beauty, grace, and kindness of a Southern Bell and the power and fury of a Texas Tornado when the situation called. She was born the last of ten children to humble sharecroppers in central Texas. She grew up working truck vegetables and picking cotton her entire childhood. After graduation from high school she moved to Wichita Falls, Texas to work as a bank teller. It was here in 1956 she met a dashing young airman from Tennessee stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. After courting Dad in is hotrod 1955 Chevy, they were married in 1957. Mother packed up and left her family and her beloved Texas in 1961 to move to Tennessee. She raised four children, often alone, while Dad continued to serve in the USAF/ANG. During this time she started and managed Zoe Ella's Catering employing the entire family. She was a very talented baker and cake decorator serving thousands of clients at weddings and anniversaries over a 25-year career. After retirement, Mother loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lost the love of her life, Clifford, in 2003 and patiently waited to be reunited.

She was an angel on earth to her family and leaves a legacy of faith, kindness, work ethic, and unshakeable integrity. She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother and set a tremendous example of how to love, laugh, and live. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:30 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:30 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
