Zola Byrd Kuykendall
Blaine, TN
Zola Byrd Kuykendall, age 86 of Blaine, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Living Water Church of God in Rutledge. She loved her family and her church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew "Andy" and Alice Johnson; husband James Kuykendall; son Billy Ray Eaches; and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughters Verna (Walter) Seager, Carolyn (Cecil) Collins, Tennie (Eddie) King, and Mary Jane (Anthony) Brewer; sons Hartsell Sloan, Andrew Sloan, and Steve Eaches; twenty grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren;
numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other beloved family members; and a very special friend Loretta Dalton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at
Smith-Reagan Chapel with Bro. Chip Winstead of Living Waters Church of God, and daughter Verna Seager officiating. Graveside will follow at Grainger Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019