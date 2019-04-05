Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Zola Byrd Kuykendall

Zola Byrd Kuykendall Obituary
Zola Byrd Kuykendall

Blaine, TN

Zola Byrd Kuykendall, age 86 of Blaine, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Living Water Church of God in Rutledge. She loved her family and her church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew "Andy" and Alice Johnson; husband James Kuykendall; son Billy Ray Eaches; and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughters Verna (Walter) Seager, Carolyn (Cecil) Collins, Tennie (Eddie) King, and Mary Jane (Anthony) Brewer; sons Hartsell Sloan, Andrew Sloan, and Steve Eaches; twenty grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren;

numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other beloved family members; and a very special friend Loretta Dalton.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at

Smith-Reagan Chapel with Bro. Chip Winstead of Living Waters Church of God, and daughter Verna Seager officiating. Graveside will follow at Grainger Memorial Gardens.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
