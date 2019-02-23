|
|
Zyliyah Sincere Irvin
Knoxville, TN
How do you write an obituary for a two year old? How do you make the world understand how much better so many lives were made because of the
existence of such a tiny girl, with so few stories to choose from? We must shine a light on the life she had and the lives she impacted, while not forgetting the absolute tragedy that brought us to this day, and the task of penning the words to cement her story; one she will never get to read but will be held close by all of those, through whom her memory will carry on, forever.
Zyliyah Sincere Irvin was born on a bright, warm, sunny July day, and it is no coincidence that bright, warm, and sunny is the very attitude with which she greeted every day and everybody. Like a typical two year old, Liyah enjoyed bubbles, coloring, dogs, music and playing in the water. She loved to dance with her Mimi, pose for pictures with her auntie and sing songs with her mommy. She was beyond head strong, silly, and as sassy as she was sweet. She loved trains, planes, and any toy that makes noise. She was uniquely her own, and her stand out personality always left an impression on anyone lucky enough to have met her.
In death, as she was in life, Zyliyah is hope and love, and as such, she leaves behind an important legacy. In addition to our hearts, our angel will live on in the hearts of the families that will be blessed with the gifts she leaves behind for others; the gift of life.
We hope that the takeaway from this tragedy will be a grim reminder to make your actions and intentions precise, hold your family close, tell them you love them, appreciate every moment possible, don't take anything for granted, and be aware that anything can happen, for better or worse. We come out of this knowing that, if only for a short time, we got to love, cuddle, play and learn, with this beautiful soul, and that can never be taken away from us.
Welcomed to her heavenly home by her great aunt Sandi Lindsey, her great grand father Don Oliver.
Forever missed and cherished by: mother, Jasmine Irvin, Mimi, Donessa Irvin, Pawpaw, John Irvin, Aunty Grace Irvin, great-grandmothers Joyce Rogers, and Emma Taylor,
God-father Andre (Dre) Burr, a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, father JoeVon Foust, grandmother Keisha Townes, aunt Jelysa Foust.
To honor this tiny hero, let us all take a page from her book: Blow the bubbles, splash in the puddles, pet all the puppies, take all the pictures, shake it if you've got it (and even if you don't) , and sing at the top of your lungs.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the final expenses at gf.me/u/qvv35b.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019