Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of God
1200 W. Depoy Drive
Columbia City, IN
COLUMBIA CITY - Beloved Whitley County Sheriff Department K-9 patrol dog, Cas, lost her life during a fiery crash following a multi-county police chase on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The deputy, who was her handler, was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

For our community to come together to grieve the loss of our faithful servant, a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive, Columbia City, IN 46725.

A funeral procession will follow the service, proceeding south on Lincolnway to Van Buren Street, east to Chauncey Street, east on Market Street, then onto Greenhill Cemetery for a Committal Service with full honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitley County Sheriff's K-9 Fund. Arrangements in care of Smith and Son's Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on July 12, 2019
