AUBURN - Pastor Ornan "Dale" Williams personally met Jesus on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Decatur, Illinois, to Ornan A. Williams and Gladys P. (Hays) Williams.

Dale was a 1953 graduate of Decatur High School and later received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1958, from Anderson College and a Masters of Divinity degree in 1962, from the School of Theology at Anderson College.

Dale was first and foremost a man of God and a deliverer of His word. He was a Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) minister in Auburn, Indiana; Des Moines, Iowa; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Mentor, Ohio; Battle Creek, Michigan; and Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. He also served as an associate pastor at United Methodist Church in Auburn, Indiana, for many years until his retirement.

Additionally, he spread His word through music. An outstanding bass, he utilized that talent to lead worship in most of his congregations, to participate in the choirs of several churches, and to implement those skills as a Christian radio announcer for a number of years at WJSA in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. He was also a member of the local Christian group, Heaven Bound, a quartet (sometimes a quintet) that ministered to people through traditional hymns and gospel music. While at Anderson College, he sang in The Contemporaries along with Bill and Danny Gaither among others.

Dale also had a heart for those in need. Before food banks and social outreach gained the traction it has today, he acted on a conviction from God and organized people and finances to establish The People That Love Center, later called simply The Love Center, a not-for-profit food pantry that also served daily meals, provided clothing and household furnishings, and assisted with resume and job search skills for the less fortunate.

Dale was also a very accomplished sales person. He sold Cutco products to help work his way through college and also at different times later in life, in addition to selling radio advertising and several other products and services. However, his greatest sales love was the World Book Encyclopedia. He won many district and national awards, the highest in 1994, when he became a charter member of their Heritage Society. Out of a sales force of over 26,000 men and women, Dale was one of the top 125 selected in all of North America. He never sold any products or services he didn't believe in, and/or research heavily.

On June 5, 1964, he married Jane (McIntire) Williams, who preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2003.

He married Joy Maureen Hutton on June 19, 2004. She preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2020. He loved both wives immensely as well as his sons, daughter-in-law, stepdaughter, and grandchildren.

He is survived by a son, Anthony "Tony" Williams, of LaPorte, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Kim Williams, of Anderson, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Jacqueline (Casey) Crockett, of St. Joseph, Missouri; three grandchildren, Natalie Williams, Emma Williams and Lucy Williams; three step-grandchildren, Joseph (Leslie) Mulraney, Gabrielle (Scott) Lauck and Dale Crockett; four step-great-grandchildren, Alex Mulvaney, Ruby Lauck, Henry Lauck and Annie Mulvaney; brothers, Ben (Karen) Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, and Keith (Shirley) Williams, of Aurora, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Jane (Larry) Reynolds, of St. Joseph, Missouri; and a brother-in-law, Scott (Diane) Hutton, of Holts Summit, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; and a son, Christopher Jon Williams, who passed away on March 11, 2017.

A funeral service will be held in Dale's honor at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.

Pastors Stuart Kruse and Gary Ausbun will officiate.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, and also from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E, Auburn, IN 46706.

Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.