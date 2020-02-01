|
FORT WAYNE - A. June Freeman, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Angola, Indiana.
Born on Dec. 31, 1927, in English, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (McDonald) Holland.
June, along with her late husband Walter, owned and operated Freeman Jewelers in Fort Wayne for more than 41 years.
She was a member of Sigma Beta Sorority, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Ladies Shrine, and the Elks. June had a true love for golf, playing until the age of 86, scoring 10 holes-in-one.
She is survived by her children, Susie (John) Freeman-John, of Angola, and Bob (Marsha) Freeman, both of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter A. Freeman; son, Larry C. Freeman; and brothers, Leo Holland, Desco Holland, and Samuel Holland.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.