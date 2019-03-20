BUTLER - Abigail Renee "Abby" Reid, 9, of Butler, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born May 30, 2009, in Auburn to Joseph Eugene Reid and Stephanie Renee Simmons.

She was a third-grade student at Waterloo Elementary School.

Abby was always smiling and happy, loved being in school, being outside, and camping.

Surviving are her mother, Stephanie Renee (Matthew Ridlington) Simmons of Butler; her father, Joseph Eugene Reid of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers, Abel Williams of Waterloo and Bentley Reid of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Jamelyn Reid and Abriella Rocha, both of Westerville, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Patrick and Sue Simmons of Butler; maternal great-grandparents, Steve and Margie Stockert of Butler, Phyllis Simmons of Kendallville, and Larry and Lana High of Butler; and aunts and uncles, Mickey and Patty Johnson of Texas, Vic and Freda Neuman of Kendallville, Jerry and Christy Neuman of Kendallville, Ken and Mandy Creager of Michigan, Jeff and Bobbi Simmons of Butler, Phillip Simmons of Kendallville, Nathan Simmons of Auburn and Tony Bolen of Butler.

She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfather, Larry Simmons.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Worley Gibson officiating. Burial will be in the Butler Cemetery.

Visitation is Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.