KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abigail Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abigail Reid


2009 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Abigail Reid Obituary

BUTLER - Abigail Renee "Abby" Reid, 9, of Butler, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born May 30, 2009, in Auburn to Joseph Eugene Reid and Stephanie Renee Simmons.

She was a third-grade student at Waterloo Elementary School.

Abby was always smiling and happy, loved being in school, being outside, and camping.

Surviving are her mother, Stephanie Renee (Matthew Ridlington) Simmons of Butler; her father, Joseph Eugene Reid of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers, Abel Williams of Waterloo and Bentley Reid of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Jamelyn Reid and Abriella Rocha, both of Westerville, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Patrick and Sue Simmons of Butler; maternal great-grandparents, Steve and Margie Stockert of Butler, Phyllis Simmons of Kendallville, and Larry and Lana High of Butler; and aunts and uncles, Mickey and Patty Johnson of Texas, Vic and Freda Neuman of Kendallville, Jerry and Christy Neuman of Kendallville, Ken and Mandy Creager of Michigan, Jeff and Bobbi Simmons of Butler, Phillip Simmons of Kendallville, Nathan Simmons of Auburn and Tony Bolen of Butler.

She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfather, Larry Simmons.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Worley Gibson officiating. Burial will be in the Butler Cemetery.

Visitation is Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now