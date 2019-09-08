KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Lonnie Lambright residence
1910 N. 1150 W.
Middlebury, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Lonnie Lambright residence
1910 N. 1150 W.
Middlebury, IN
View Map
Ada Bontrager


1935 - 2019
Ada Bontrager Obituary

Ada Bontrager

MIDDLEBURY - Ada L Bontrager, 84, of Middlebury, died at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. ,7 at her residence.

She was born March 4, 1935, in Ligonier to Levi and Amelia (Yoder) Raber.

She married Samuel E. Bontrager on Sept. 26, 1957, in LaGrange County, and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Joseph (Rosemary) Bontrager of Ligonier, Floyd (Mary Sue) Bontrager and Mervin (Mary Esther) Bontrager both of Nappanee; four daughters, Katie Ann (Wayne) Bontrager of Shipshewana, LeEtta (Lonnie) Lambright and Vera Bontrager, both of Middlebury, and Edna (Vernon) Bontrager of Topeka; 36 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elizabeth Yoder of Shipshewana, Katie (Harry W.) Miller of Millersburg and Amanda (Wilbur) Yoder of LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Martha Raber of Shipshewana and Edna Raber of Middlebury.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Joseph, Lloyd and Glen Raber.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. today and all day Monday at the Lonnie Lambright residence, 1910 N. 1150 W., Middlebury.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the Lonnie Lambright residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Norman Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in Mast Cemetery, Middlebury.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 8, 2019
