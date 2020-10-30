SHIPSHEWANA - Ada Miller, 95, of Shipshewana, died at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at her residence. She was born on June 7, 1925, in LaGrange County, to Daniel and Polly (Schrock) Eash.

On Nov. 22, 1945 in LaGrange County, she married O. Vernon Miller; he died Jan. 7, 1993. Ada was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Esther (Willy) Christner, Eileen (Christy) Petersheim both of Shipshewana, Elsie (Gerald) Troyer of LaGrange; four sons, Calvin (Marilyn) Miller of LaGrange, David (Anna) Miller of Vevay, LeRoy (Lorna) Miller of Elkhart, Ernest (Sharon) Miller of Ligonier; 17 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren, two step great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elma Gingerich of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Mahlon, Freeman, Perry, and Elmer Eash; five sisters, Lizzie Eash, Mabel Graber, Anna Eash, Edna Schrock, Katie Eash.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and all day Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Lester Mullett residence, 2745 N. 735 W., Shipshewana. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 also at the Lester Mullett residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Joe Hochstetler and the home ministers. Burial will be in Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.