|
ESTERO, Fla. - Ada Ilene Weinberg, 89, of Estero, Florida, and formerly of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Grand Vista Assisted Living, Coldwater, Michigan.
Ada was born on Aug. 6, 1930, in Orland, Indiana, to Almon and Doris (Houtz) Starrett.
She graduated from Orland High School.
Ada worked for many years at the Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan.
She married Donald Ray Jaquay.
She later married Winfield "Wink" Weinberg and he preceded her in death in 1997.
After retirement, Ada and Winfield moved to Florida. She enjoyed taking many cruise trips over the years.
Ada was a member of Orland American Legion Post #423 Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star, and Orland Congregational Church.
Survivors include her children, Renee Jaquay, and Rick (June) Jaquay, both of Coldwater, Michigan, and Kevin Howard Weinberg, of Union City, Michigan; a stepson, David Weinberg, of Bronson, Michigan; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Jaquay; her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Orland Congregational Church, Orland, Indiana.
The Rev. Mark Emelander will officiate the service.
Burial will be held at a later time at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Orland Congregation Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.