LIGONIER - Adam Isai Abad, age 16, of Ligonier, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was born April 16, 2003, the son of Javier Abad and Sarai Zayago, in Elkhart.

Adam attended West Noble High School and was very athletic. He had wrestled, and played soccer and basketball. Adam was also very talented and musically inclined. He played the bass, piano and trumpet and was part of the marching band. Adam loved art and cooking, but more than anything, being with his friends and family.

Adam is survived by his parents, Sarai (Fernando) Zayago of Ligonier, and Javier (Xiomara) Abad of California; siblings, Allen Abad, Elsie Abad, Ian Zayago and Zak Zayago, all of Ligonier, and Galilea Abad of Mexico City, Mexico; maternal grandparents, Jose and Noemi Cervantes of Ligonier; paternal grandmother, Patricia Arroyo of Mexico City; maternal great-grandparents, Noe and Blanca Campos of Goshen, and Jose Cervantes of Santa Rosa, Texas; aunts and uncles, Jose Orlando Cervantes of Ligonier; Juan Abad, Victor Abad and Sandra Abad, all of Mexico City, Mexico; along with many cousins, and friends.

A funeral service in Adam's honor will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Iglesia Sinai, 1213 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528. Pastor Nemuel Campos will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

A traditional wake will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, and continuing until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

