Adele Kienzler Obituary

ALBION - Adele May (Lynch) Kienzler, 89, of Albion, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at North Ridge Village in Albion.

She was born on April 1, 1930, in Kendallville, to the late William and Friend (Kern) Lynch. On Oct. 10, 1948, she married Rudolph "Rudy" Kienzler. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2008.

Adele retired from Dana Corp after 21 years of service. In her free time, she enjoyed being a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.

She is survived by sons, Steven (Rose) Kienzler of LaOtto, David Kienzler of Columbia City, Brian Kienzler of Tennessee, Nathan (Tammy) of Albion, and Timothy Kienzler of Albion; and daughters, Luan (Joel) Peckham of Atwood, and Mary (Bill) Jacks of Churubusco. Also surviving are seven grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Kienzler, and three brothers, Leon, Lyle and Duane.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Avilla, with visitation from 9:30 until time of service. Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla. Burial will follow cremation at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avilla.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To sign the guest book or leave an online condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2019
