ASHLEY - Agnes Marie Fender, 84, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home in Ashley.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Auburn, Indiana.

Agnes married Harry Fender on Sept. 3, 1955, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo, and he survives in Ashley.

She worked at Universal Tool and Stamping in Butler.

Agnes was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 84 years and was a member of the Rosary Society.

She was the biggest Chicago Cubs fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Also surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Jenny Fender, of Pleasant Lake, Terry and Carol Fender, of Hudson and Thomas Fender, of Auburn; four daughters and sons-in-law, Karen McEntarfer, of Ashley, Linda and Frank Garringer, of Auburn, Sarah and Rick Wiley, of Milford and Julie and Mark Collins, of Ashley; 23 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Bernard Haring, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Robert Haring, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Joseph Haring, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, and Michael Haring, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin; and six sisters, Marianne Freeburg, of Calumet City, Illinois, Mary Carstensen, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Pay Butz, of St. Cloud, Wisconsin, Gin Larson, of West Bend, Wisconsin, Peggy Haring-Hitt, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Betty Lou Haring, of Las Vegas, Nevada

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cornelia Gfeller; father, Joseph Gfeller; daughter, Debbie Fender; two sons-in-law, Randy McEntarfer and Steve Wiley; granddaughter, Becky Fender; brothers, Richard Haring and Tom Haring; sister, Evelyn Claxton; and her birth mother, Elizabeth Shuit-Haring.

Private family Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in rural Waterloo.

A celebration to honor Agnes's life will take place after COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

Memorial donations may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses or Ashley Volunteer Fire Department.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.