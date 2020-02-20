KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map

Agnes Rugman


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Rugman Obituary

GARRETT - Agnes I. Rugman, 96, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born in Wells County, Indiana, on Jan. 6, 1924, to Thurl and Pearl (Jack) Green.

She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and a homemaker.

Agnes married Paul Rugman on July 4, 1944, in Auburn, Indiana, and he passed away on June 27, 1992.

Surviving are two daughters, Carol Gunion, of Fort Wayne, and Ellen (Tim) Powers, of Evansville; a daughter-in-law, Betty Rugman, of Camden, South Carolina; three grandsons, Bill Rugman, Ben Rugman and Pete Gunion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, George Rugman, who just passed away on Jan. 3, 2020; a brother, Max Green; and a sister, Ruth Green.

Services are at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Her son-in-law, the Rev. Tim Powers, will officiate.

Calling is one hour prior to the service Monday, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or LaOtto Fire Department.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -