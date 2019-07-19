KENDALLVILLE - Leslie Allen "Al" Spencer, 74, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home in Kendallville.

Al was born in Versailles, Kentucky, on Sept. 24, 1944, to Leslie C. and Lucille (Mullins) Spencer. They are deceased.

His family moved from Kentucky to Kendallville in 1963, where he graduated from Kendallville High School later that year.

He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963-1968.

On Sept. 27, 1969, at Wayne Center United Methodist Church near Kendallville, he married Viana Jane Friskney.

For 30 years, Al was a meat cutter with Maloley's Grocery Store in Kendallville and Fort Wayne.

He retired from Mickey's Towels and Linens in Fort Wayne in 2006, as a delivery route supervisor.

After he retired, Al was a driver for several years with Noble Transit Systems in Kendallville, a job he loved.

Al was an avid golfer and he attended First Christian Church in Kendallville.

He is survived by his wife, Viana Spencer, of Kendallville; son, Chad and Michelle Sutton, of Kendallville; and daughter, Tara and Michael Riehm, of Decatur, Indiana; five grandchildren, Bailey Sutton, Garrett Sutton, John Thomas "Jack" Riehm, and Grayson Riehm; sister, Cheryl and Billy Cunningham, of Fort Wayne; brother, Danny and Karen Spencer, of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Sharon Spencer, of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Spencer.

Memorial services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church in Kendallville, with Pastor Robert Farmer officiating.

There will be a gathering of family and friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.

Burial with military honors will take place at a later date at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, Noble County Council on Aging, or Parkview Noble Hospice.

