|
AUBURN - Alan L. Northrup, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1942, in Fort Wayne, to Curtis and Rosemond (Furnish) Northrup.
Mr. Northrup worked for Dana Corporation in Auburn for 32 years, retiring 1999.
He was a hot rod guy and was a member of the Auburn Shifters Car Club.
His survivors include sons, Alan W. Northrup, of Ashley, Scott L. Northrup, of Smyrna, Tennessee, son and daughter-in-law, Jason C. "J.C." and Annette Northrup, of Hamilton; daughter, Dawn E. Oberlin, of Hamilton; five grandchildren and their spouses, Zachery Northrup, Haley and Corey Manahan, Kayla and Seth Fifer, Brady and Olivia Oberlin, and Amber and Seth Reidenbach; six great-grandchildren, Hudson Manahan, Cohen Manahan, Emmett Reidenbach, Cooper Leiniger, Wrenn Oberlin, and Arleigh Oberlin; and sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Paul Azare ,of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.