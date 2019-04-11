AUBURN - Alan R. Seely, age 63, of Auburn, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Plymouth. Alan was born April 25, 1955, in Fort Wayne, to Robert R. and Delta L. (Swick) Seely. Alan married Brenda L. Grabill on Sept. 19, 1987, in LaOtto, and she survives in Auburn. He worked at Dana, Churubusco. Alan was a member of the Auburn Conservation Club and the Indiana Quarter Horse Racing Association. Alan is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Seely, Auburn; three daughters, Devin Seely, Candice Seely and Elizabeth Seely, Auburn; and sister, Coleen Seely, Melbourne, Florida. Al was a fiercely loyal family man and friend to many. He had many interests in his lifetime. Starting with horses, he raced quarter horses when he was younger, and then again in the last 10 years, having a horse currently in training to race this summer. He was an astute horse person, one who was very knowledgeable in pedigrees and breeding. Finding the right stud to breed to his mares was a study of hours, poring over successful crosses, reading and looking at pedigrees and racing records. Of course, talking to others about what they thought was a big part of his success. This interest in horses was not contained to quarter horses, but many other breeds as well that he had through the years. He loved this aspect of other animals as well, raising great Danes, Scottish terriers and Maine coon cats. He was self-taught and well versed in being able to take care of any animal and would spend hours with an animal that was not thriving, with a lot of successful stories. He could fix anything: cars, tractors and other things that needed it. He was a researcher in his own right, as that's what he did when he took on anything new or wanted to know something. He was very involved with trap shooting, teaching his daughters at a young age, and was a coach of the Classic City Crushers through the Auburn Conservation Club for a few years. He had great teaching skills, and enjoyed working with the kids. He was also involved with the DeKalb County 4-H Horse and Pony Club and the Shooting Club, being an active advisory member for many years. He was an NRA member also. He was a member of the Indiana Quarter Horse Racing Association. Other interests included fishing and hunting. He enjoyed cooking and was the chef of the house, again passing on his interest in cooking to at least one of his daughters. He was a friend to many; those who were his friends could count on him to be there when they needed him. He will be greatly missed. A gathering of friends and family will take place from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Auburn Conservation Club, 2621 C.R. 50, Auburn, IN 46706. Memorials are to St. Martin's Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 or the Eckhart Public Library Building Fund, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.