RUDOLPH, Ohio - Albert "Lee" Carpenter, age 90, of Rudolph, Ohio, and formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at Bowling Green Manor in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in Waterloo, Indiana, to William and Laurette (Schortgen) Carpenter.
He was a 1947 graduate of Butler High School in Butler, Indiana.
Mr. Carpenter honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1950 until 1954. Lee served on the U.S.S Kaskaskia and later served aboard a diesel-powered submarine during his time in the Navy.
He worked for Dana Corporation in Auburn from 1948 until 1982, retiring after 34 years of service.
When he lived in Auburn, he was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo, Indiana. While he lived in Hicksville, he was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville.
Mr. Carpenter enjoyed golfing, going to flea markets and woodworking. He was also an active member of Butler American Legion Post 202.
Lee was known for feeding the neighborhood cats making sure that they didn't go hungry. He was very kind-hearted person, always doing for others.
His survivors include a son, Matthew Carpenter, of South Bend, Indiana; daughters and sons-in-law, Katrina and Dennis Tolles, of Rudolph, Ohio, Teresa Carpenter, of Findlay, Ohio, Michele and John Murlin, of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Penny and Christian MacKay of Weston, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Carpenter; two brothers, William Carpenter and Richard Carpenter; and three sisters, Jeanette Herczeg, Elaine Bonner and Joyce McDaniel.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo, Indiana.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
Burial will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana.
Father Vincent Joseph, VC will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo Indiana 46793 and St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
