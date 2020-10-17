1/
Albert Reed
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENDALLVILLE - Albert N. Reed, age 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mr. Reed was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Jan. 20, 1931, to Harry L. and Ota (Longnecker) Reed.

Albert graduated from Kendallville High School. On Dec. 2, 1950, he married Maxine W. Miller at South Milford Church of Christ.

He retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville after 31 years of service in maintenance.

Albert was a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Albert loved to watch sports and auto racing.

Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Maxine W. Reed, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughters; Rosemary (Scott) Reynolds, of Noblesville, Indiana, and Elaine (Denny) Berkey, of Kendallville, Indiana; son, Mike (Mindy) Reed, of Plymouth, Indiana; granddaughter, Missy (Matt) Bohannon, of Carmel, Indiana; grandsons, Justin (Jessica) Maxson, of Noblesville, Indiana, Doug (Amy) Allen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kevin (Renee) Allen, of Huntertown, Indiana, Magnum, Hogan and Xander Reed, all of Plymouth, Indiana, step-grandson, Brian (Tiffany) Berkey, of Yorkville, Illinois; step-granddaughter, April Palarczyk, of Lehigh Acres, Florida; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman, Jack and Charles Lee Reed; and a step-grandson, Bill Berkey.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at South Milford Cemetery.

A luncheon will be held following the cemetery services at Wayne Center United Methodist Church.

Officiating the graveside service will be Vance Hamlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of Rosemary Maxson.

To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory of Albert, please visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial Gathering
Wayne Center United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
South Milford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved