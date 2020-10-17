KENDALLVILLE - Albert N. Reed, age 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mr. Reed was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Jan. 20, 1931, to Harry L. and Ota (Longnecker) Reed.

Albert graduated from Kendallville High School. On Dec. 2, 1950, he married Maxine W. Miller at South Milford Church of Christ.

He retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville after 31 years of service in maintenance.

Albert was a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Albert loved to watch sports and auto racing.

Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Maxine W. Reed, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughters; Rosemary (Scott) Reynolds, of Noblesville, Indiana, and Elaine (Denny) Berkey, of Kendallville, Indiana; son, Mike (Mindy) Reed, of Plymouth, Indiana; granddaughter, Missy (Matt) Bohannon, of Carmel, Indiana; grandsons, Justin (Jessica) Maxson, of Noblesville, Indiana, Doug (Amy) Allen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kevin (Renee) Allen, of Huntertown, Indiana, Magnum, Hogan and Xander Reed, all of Plymouth, Indiana, step-grandson, Brian (Tiffany) Berkey, of Yorkville, Illinois; step-granddaughter, April Palarczyk, of Lehigh Acres, Florida; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman, Jack and Charles Lee Reed; and a step-grandson, Bill Berkey.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at South Milford Cemetery.

A luncheon will be held following the cemetery services at Wayne Center United Methodist Church.

Officiating the graveside service will be Vance Hamlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of Rosemary Maxson.

To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory of Albert, please visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.