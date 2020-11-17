1/
Alex Howard
EDON, Ohio - Alex Howard, age 74, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 9:45 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Howard was employed as a Class A Maintenance Technician at Universal Tool and Stamping in Butler, Indiana, retiring with nearly 40 years of service.

He enjoyed working, fishing, camping and singing karaoke. He could fix anything.

Alex Howard was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the son of Grover and Maultee (Whitaker) Howard Sr.

He married Sandra Griesinger on July 24, 1985, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Leica (Albert) Garcia and Sheila (Eric) McDaniels, both of Corinth, Mississippi, Cyndi (Terry) Rudolph, of Reading, Michigan, and Heather Cox, of Kendalville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Juanita Denham, of Selmer, Tennessee, Rachel George, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Steve Howard, of Snow Flake, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Alex Ray Howard; the mother of his children, Pamela; and two brothers, Grover Howard Jr. and Amiel Howard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.

Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in York Township at 4481 C.R. 11, Wauseon, Ohio.           

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leave a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 17, 2020.
