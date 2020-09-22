Alexander Frey

LIGONIER - Alexander Joseph Lee Whitman Frey, age 20, of Ligonier, Indiana, busted through the pearly gates of heaven on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

He entered this world on March 16, 2000, in Goshen, Indiana.

He is survived by his parents Gary and Rebecca Frey, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Lawrence and Cynthia Kincaid, of Goshen, Indiana; siblings, Lisa Myers, of Ligonier, Indiana, Gretchen Linville, of Greenwood, Indiana, Ashley (William) Douglas, of Charleston, South Carolina, Shayla (Trevor) Byrd, of Goshen, Indiana, Lauren Frey, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Cerstin Frey, of Ligonier, Indiana; and grandparents, James (Millie) Hoover, of Syracuse, New York, and Jean Shoemaker, of Millersburg, Indiana, and Mary (Monroe) Damron of Goshen, Indiana.

Alex was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Kincaid; grandparents, Loren and Dorothy Frey, Walt and Val Wilkins, and Robert Shoemaker.

Alex attended West Noble Schools and was a member of Ligonier Methodist Church.

He loved being outdoors, all kinds of music, singing along during worship at The Crosswalk, root beer floats, and his many pets.

Alex packed a lot in 20 years, and lived life to his fullest. He enjoyed horseback riding at Magical Meadows in Warsaw, got to meet Mathew West at a concert, swimming with his family, hanging out at the vet clinic, bumpy wheelchair rides, and flirting with the ladies. And at just the right time, he went to Disney World because of the Make A Wish Foundation. Alex's smile was contagious and his spirits lifting. He was loved by everyone, and will be missed by all.

A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, beginning at 3:16 p.m., at The Crosswalk at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jean Ness will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Dusty Dreams/Horses and More, 0247 N. C.R. 600E, Avilla, IN 46710.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.