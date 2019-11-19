KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Lutheran Church
797 N. Detroit St.
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Klausing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Klausing


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Klausing Obituary

CHESTERFIELD - Alexander Cole Klausing, 32, of Chesterfield, Indiana, died on Nov. 13, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, from injuries he sustained from a Nov. 3 auto accident.

Alex was born on Sept. 24, 1987, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Anthony and Sandra (Fowler) Klausing.

He received his bachelor and master's degrees from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and was currently working in software tech support from Concentrix.

Surviving are his parents, Anthony and Sandra Klausing, of LaGrange; his brother, Andrew Klausing, of Allegan, Michigan; a niece, Chloe Klausing; grandmothers, Barbara Klausing, of LaGrange, and Ruth Bontrager, of LaGrange; and five aunts, Maureen Bartow, of Shipshewana, Jodie (Larry) Clarkin, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Kari Olinger of Syracuse, Lisa Bontrager (Scott Garvin), of LaGrange, and Laura (David) Birchfield, of Fort Wayne.

Preceding Alex in death was a grandfather, Edmund Klausing; and an uncle, Jeffrey Klausing.

Visitation for Alex will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., and continue until the memorial service begins at 11 a.m., at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. The Rev. Justin Smoot will officiate the services.

Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF), 363 Seventh Ave., 10th Floor, New York, NY 10001-3904.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -