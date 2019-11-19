|
CHESTERFIELD - Alexander Cole Klausing, 32, of Chesterfield, Indiana, died on Nov. 13, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, from injuries he sustained from a Nov. 3 auto accident.
Alex was born on Sept. 24, 1987, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Anthony and Sandra (Fowler) Klausing.
He received his bachelor and master's degrees from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, and was currently working in software tech support from Concentrix.
Surviving are his parents, Anthony and Sandra Klausing, of LaGrange; his brother, Andrew Klausing, of Allegan, Michigan; a niece, Chloe Klausing; grandmothers, Barbara Klausing, of LaGrange, and Ruth Bontrager, of LaGrange; and five aunts, Maureen Bartow, of Shipshewana, Jodie (Larry) Clarkin, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Kari Olinger of Syracuse, Lisa Bontrager (Scott Garvin), of LaGrange, and Laura (David) Birchfield, of Fort Wayne.
Preceding Alex in death was a grandfather, Edmund Klausing; and an uncle, Jeffrey Klausing.
Visitation for Alex will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., and continue until the memorial service begins at 11 a.m., at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. The Rev. Justin Smoot will officiate the services.
Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF), 363 Seventh Ave., 10th Floor, New York, NY 10001-3904.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.