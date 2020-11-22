FOR WAYNE - Alfred F. Sherer, Sr. 101, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne.

Alfred was born on June 10, 1919, in Grover Hill, Ohio, to the late Earl and Minnie (Kohn) Sherer.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He married Helen M. (Jackson) Sherer on March 3, 1946, at his family home in Haviland, Ohio. and she preceded him in death July 14, 2009.

Alfred received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Findley and later his master's degree from Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. He started his teaching career at Wren High School and then Haviland High School. in Ohio, then on to Paulding High School in Paulding, Ohio. His final stop was at Eastside High School in Butler, where he taught for 22 years retiring in 1980.

When they were starting their family he did part-time jobs. He sold RenaWare Cookware, did farming, was night watchman at International Harvester and painted houses during the summer. He was a member of the Steuben County Church of Christ, York Rite Lodge in Auburn, DeKalb County Teachers Association and Butler American Legion Post 202 in Butler.

He served on the Transportation Board of the DeKalb County Council on Aging, Butler Library Board and the Butler Park Board. Alfred volunteered at his church by mowing the yard and cleaning the church. He also was a Master Gardener and would take pride in taking many things to the DeKalb County Fair every year.

Surviving are two sons; Alfred "Frank" Franklin (Judy) Sherer of Indianapolis and Jerry (Debbie) Sherer of Rathdrum, Idaho; three daughters; Linda (Marty) Quick of Angola, Vickie (Keith) Johnson of Cadillac, Michigan, and Tammy Sherer of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Helen, two great-granddaughters and one sister; Ida Ann Weisman.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Rev. Dr. Mark Fenstermacher of First United Methodist Church of Auburn officiating. Military honors will immediately follow, conducted by Butler American Legion Post 202. Burial will follow in the Blue Creek Cemetery near Paulding, Ohio.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Face masks are required and social distancing practiced while in the funeral home.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Afred F. Sherer, Sr. to the donor's choice.

H.E, Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler is in charge of arrangements and assisting the family. To send condolences to the family, please visit: www.hejohnsonfh.com.