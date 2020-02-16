KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Holman


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Holman Obituary

ANGOLA - Alice L. Holman, 96, of Angola, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Williams County, Ohio, to Gordon R. and Mary A. (Clark) Collins. She married E. Ross Holman on Mar. 17, 1945.

Alice had been a member of the Partyline Club, Mother of Twins Club and the Babes of the Woods Club.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working in her garden and with her flowers, and watching hummingbirds. She was a great cook. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three sons, Marvin (Karen) Holman of Angola, Ralph (Colleen) Holman of Angola and Jeff (Jen) Holman of Angola; two daughters, Janet (John) Phillips of Waterloo and Susan (Eric) Cary of Ligonier; daughter-in-law, Karen Holman of Angola and her brother, Donald "Bud" Collins of Defiance, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, E. Ross Holman on Sept. 20, 2004; son, Rex Holman; seven sisters, Ruth Theil, Mildred Webb, Lenora Trausch, Edith Johnson, Mable Poole, Naomi Field and Irma Stroup; and one infant brother.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Minister Michael Hesterman officiating. Burial will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans Relief or to Parkview Hospice.

Weicht Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online through its website: www.weichtfh.com

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -