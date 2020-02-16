|
ANGOLA - Alice L. Holman, 96, of Angola, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Williams County, Ohio, to Gordon R. and Mary A. (Clark) Collins. She married E. Ross Holman on Mar. 17, 1945.
Alice had been a member of the Partyline Club, Mother of Twins Club and the Babes of the Woods Club.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working in her garden and with her flowers, and watching hummingbirds. She was a great cook. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three sons, Marvin (Karen) Holman of Angola, Ralph (Colleen) Holman of Angola and Jeff (Jen) Holman of Angola; two daughters, Janet (John) Phillips of Waterloo and Susan (Eric) Cary of Ligonier; daughter-in-law, Karen Holman of Angola and her brother, Donald "Bud" Collins of Defiance, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, E. Ross Holman on Sept. 20, 2004; son, Rex Holman; seven sisters, Ruth Theil, Mildred Webb, Lenora Trausch, Edith Johnson, Mable Poole, Naomi Field and Irma Stroup; and one infant brother.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Minister Michael Hesterman officiating. Burial will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans Relief or to Parkview Hospice.
Weicht Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online through its website: www.weichtfh.com