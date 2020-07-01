AUBURN - Alice M. Holmes, age 81, a lifetime resident of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Auburn Village.

She was born on July 29, 1938, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Nelson and Minnie (Stuller) Johnston.

She was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo High School.

Mrs. Holmes worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne for 31 years, from 1963, until her retirement in 1994. Prior to working at General Electric, Alice worked for Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne for a few years.

She was a member of Elex and she used to enjoy bowling in Auburn on different teams and leagues. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Pittinger, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Robert Giltner, of Syracuse, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jodi Pittinger, Michael Giltner, Matthew and Gabby Giltner and Catherine Giltner; four great-grandchildren, Allison Giltner, Parker Edsell, Wyatt Giltner and Brooklyn Giltner; brother, Harold Johnston, of Auburn; sister, Beverly Jones, of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Johnston; and four sisters, Fay Christlieb, Deloris Johnston, Betty Lou Beckwith and Nancy Sizemore.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.

Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

