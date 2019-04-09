FORT WAYNE- Alice Marie Huth, 83, passed away on April 2, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 16, 1935, the daughter of the late William and Victoria (Case) Fischer. Alice graduated from Avilla High School in 1953.

Alice married Donald R. Huth on May 12, 1963, and spent 48 years of marriage with him until his passing in 2012.

She retired from Don Ayers Pontiac Honda. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. In her spare time she enjoyed golf, cards and gambling.

She is survived by her children, Tony (Gayle) Huth, James Huth and Andy Huth; grandchildren, Marissa, Remington, Raegan and Peyton; siblings, Donald (Connie) Fischer, Stephen Fischer and Charles Fischer; sister, Roberta (Nick) Weber; brother-in-law, Stan (Cindy) Huth. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Thomas Fischer; sisters, Jeanette Fischer, Irene Delong, Deloris Lamb, Barbara Hippenhammer, Ruth Ihrie and Nancy Lamb; sister-in-law, Sharon Marsh; and brother-in-law, Thomas Huth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd, Fort Wayne. Visitation will take place one hour prior.

Burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

The family would like to give their thanks to the staff at Bethlehem Woods for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.