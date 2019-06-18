KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkins-Northland Funeral Home - Cloquet
801 14th St
Cloquet, MN 55720
218-879-7184
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Woodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Woodworth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Woodworth Obituary

CLOQUET, Minn. - Alice M. "Sam" Woodworth, 86, of Cloquet, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Community Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 13, 1933, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Harold and Rosemary Wheeler.

She was a CNC operator at Clevite for 17 years before retiring in 1995.

Sam enjoyed playing cribbage and scrabble, flower gardening and enjoying the hummingbirds. She had an infectious giggle and her family will miss her.

Sam was preceded in death by two husbands, Russell Willeck and Jerry Boyd; and brother, Lawrence Wheeler.

She is survived by two daughters, Lenore (Charles) Willeck Shiveley, of Ashland, Oregon, and Heidi (Stuart Louden) Willeck Vesco, of Spring Park, Minnessota; grandchildren, Heather Burgess, Angel Trettel Lotus, Russell Trettel, Branch Shiveley and Hunter Shiveley; two great-grandsons, Paden and Spencer Burgess; sister, Rozella Rudd, of Watervliet, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family service was held.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet.

Published in KPCNews on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now