CLOQUET, Minn. - Alice M. "Sam" Woodworth, 86, of Cloquet, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Community Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 13, 1933, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Harold and Rosemary Wheeler.

She was a CNC operator at Clevite for 17 years before retiring in 1995.

Sam enjoyed playing cribbage and scrabble, flower gardening and enjoying the hummingbirds. She had an infectious giggle and her family will miss her.

Sam was preceded in death by two husbands, Russell Willeck and Jerry Boyd; and brother, Lawrence Wheeler.

She is survived by two daughters, Lenore (Charles) Willeck Shiveley, of Ashland, Oregon, and Heidi (Stuart Louden) Willeck Vesco, of Spring Park, Minnessota; grandchildren, Heather Burgess, Angel Trettel Lotus, Russell Trettel, Branch Shiveley and Hunter Shiveley; two great-grandsons, Paden and Spencer Burgess; sister, Rozella Rudd, of Watervliet, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family service was held.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet.