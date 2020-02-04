|
SHIPSHEWANA - Alice A. Yoder, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 82, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis, Michigan.
Alice was the 11th of 15 children, born July 6, 1937, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Tobias A. and Ada (Mast) Yoder.
Alice married Ezra S. Yoder on Jan. 9, 1958, in LaGrange County. Ezra and Alice moved to Colorado in 1962, where they raised two boys, Larry, born Oct. 10, 1965, and Tim, born July 21, 1972. They lived in Stratton, Colorado from 1975 to 2013, where they were members of the Stratton Church of God. In 2013, Ezra and Alice moved back to Shipshewana.
Alice loved traveling with her husband. They drove their motorhome from Colorado to Sarasota, Florida, for several summers. Her favorite way to travel was to drive only a few hundred miles every day and stop early to enjoy the afternoon and evening with her husband.
Alice also loved to host get-togethers for family and friends. Though in her later years she might be grumbling about all the work by the end, she was almost immediately planning the next one!
Alice spent many of her working years dedicated to caring for others. She worked as a house counselor for special-needs adults in Burlington, Colorado, for 13 years. She spent another 13 years as a nurse's aide at an assisted living center, also in Burlington.
Alice is survived by her husband, Ezra S.; and her son and his wife, Tim Yoder and Christine Hathaway, of Bellevue, Nebraska. She is also survived by 24 brothers, sisters, and in-laws, Oma Bowen, Effie Troyer, Mary Troyer, Ida Beachy, Doris Yoder, Clarence T. and Ideana Yoder, Edith Petty, Ada Mae Yoder, Ernest and Edna Yoder, Esther Miller, Enos Yoder, Elizabeth Brown, Eli and Katie Miller, Martha Thomas, Rudy Yoder and Pamela Rasmussen, Sue Burkholder, Clarence W.S. Yoder and Juanita Barajas, and Marvin and Sarah Marie Miller.
Alice was preceded in death by her son, Larry, in 1987. She was also preceded in death by 21 brothers, sisters, and in-laws, Amos Yoder, Ervin Yoder, Levi and Susie Lehman, Perry Troyer, Al Troyer, Raymond Yoder, Anna Yoder, Lester Beachy, Dan Yoder, Levi T. Yoder, Howard Miller, Fannie Yoder, Chris and Sadie Yoder, William I. Yoder, Roger Brown, Levi S. and Mary Yoder, Ben Thomas, and William C. Yoder Jr.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Shipshewana Nazarene Church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Francis Warren.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to Shipshewana Nazarene Church.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.