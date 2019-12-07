KPCNews Obituaries
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Aliene Gerbers


1918 - 2019
AUBURN - Aliene S. Gerbers, 101, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

Aliene was born April 11, 1918, in Payne, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Clara Fisher.

Aliene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jerry (Patricia) Gerbers, of Woodburn, and Dennis Gerbers, of Garrett; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Ginger Albin, of Auburn, Kathy and Robin Garrison, of Auburn and Vicki and William Bollier, of Rising Sun; sisters, Josephine Listenberger, Ethel Nelson, and Jonnedith Dawson; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Gerbers; six brothers; and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.

Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and Heart to Heart Hospice.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 7, 2019
