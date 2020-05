Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen C. Brand, 85, of Sun City Arizona, formerly of Garrett and Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Woodmark in Sun City, Arizona.Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary and Cremation Center in Sun City, Arizona.



