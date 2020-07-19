1/
Allen Raney
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT WAYNE - Allen P. Raney, 82, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Butler, died Friday July 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Allen was born April 1, 1938, in Butler, a son of the late Floyd and Addie Raney.

Allen was an aircraft mechanic. He was also a fan of the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers and Indiana University Basketball.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lesley Raney of Holland, Ohio; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Richard Crowell of Holland, Ohio; grandchildren Katelynn Crowell, Morgan Raney and Garrett Raney; and great grandchildren Madison, McKenna and Melody Wiemken.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Addie; and brothers Bubby Raney and Charles Raney.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Butler Cemetery in Butler, Indiana.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Butler Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved