FORT WAYNE - Allen P. Raney, 82, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Butler, died Friday July 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Allen was born April 1, 1938, in Butler, a son of the late Floyd and Addie Raney.

Allen was an aircraft mechanic. He was also a fan of the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers and Indiana University Basketball.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lesley Raney of Holland, Ohio; a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Richard Crowell of Holland, Ohio; grandchildren Katelynn Crowell, Morgan Raney and Garrett Raney; and great grandchildren Madison, McKenna and Melody Wiemken.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Addie; and brothers Bubby Raney and Charles Raney.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Butler Cemetery in Butler, Indiana.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.