|
ANGOLA - Alys Orrell Sirk, 76, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Sept. 17, 2019, with her husband of 58 years, Joe Sirk, at her side.
Alys was born in Marion, Indiana, on Nov. 25, 1942, to Hugh and Helen (Wilson) Orrell. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in Marion, Indiana, in 1960, and attended Indiana University.
She married Robert Joseph Sirk on July 30, 1961.
Alys worked as a bank teller in Angola for several years.
She was a long-time member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Angola Garden Club. She also was a very active member of Angola United Methodist Church.
She was a loving mother to the couple's two sons, Robert Scott and Timothy Hugh.
Tim predeceased his mother on Oct. 7, 2011, after a long battle with cancer.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Sirk, of Angola; son, Scott (Diane) Sirk, of New Palestine; five grandchildren, Kate (Adam) Bland, Scott Thomas Sirk, Michael Shay Sirk, Jake (Kailah) Sirk and Chloe Mercer Sirk; and Tim's widow, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Ron) Hostetler.
Alys was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jeri Orrell of Marion.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
The Rev. Tim Terrell will be officiating.
The committal and burial will be at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mount Etna Cemetery, Mount Etna, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials in Alys's memory may be made to Angola United Methodist Church.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home's website at www.weichtfh.com.