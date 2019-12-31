KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
For more information about
Amanda Eicher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cuba Mennonite Church
10835 Cuba Road
Harlan, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cuba Mennonite Church
10835 Cuba Road
Harlan, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Cuba Mennonite Church
10835 Cuba Road
Harlan, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Eicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Eicher


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Eicher Obituary

GRABILL - Amanda Eicher, 90, formerly of Grabill, Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her son's home in Fremont, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1929, in Grabill, to Samuel and Mary (Miller) Graber.

She married Michael Eicher on June 27, 1948, in Grabill, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage together, before his death on March 25, 2019.

Surviving are her sons, Lynn (Eileen) Eicher, of Fremont, Dennis (Marie) Eicher, of Montpelier, Ohio, Jim (Holly) Eicher, of Fremont, and Olen Eicher, of Fremont; daughter, Janice (Joel) Graber, Fremont; 14 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Raymond (Orpha) Eicher, of Hicksville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Vernon & Delmar Eicher; brothers, Joel, Joseph, Jonas, Henry and Jeromia Graber; sisters, Margaret Graber and Marie Eicher; and great-grandchild, Carlena Schultz.

She was a homemaker, worked at Golden Years Nursing Home, and was a member of Cuba Mennonite Church. She loved to sew, do crafts and spend time with her family.

Calling will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Cuba Mennonite Church 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan, Indiana, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the church.

Burial will be at Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Indiana.

Memorials may be given to Cuba Mennonite Church Youth Missions Fund.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -